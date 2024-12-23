Temperatures look to return to 'near normal' on Christmas Day

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — The dry weather pattern will continue this week with near record level temperatures possible through Tuesday.

Lows on Tuesday will fall 40s and 50s for most of the region. Any areas seeing lows in the 30s will be cities in Cochise County.

Daytime highs will reach above average with a high in Tucson of 79 degrees. Most will see highs in the 70s, with a few reaching 80 degrees.

A cooling trend happens Wednesday on Christmas day with daytime highs expected in the 60s.

