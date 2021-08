TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures could climb to as high as 110 degrees in parts of Pima and Pinal Counties Friday.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m.

Temperatures can range from 102 to 110 degrees in the Tucson Metro Area, western Pima County, the Tohono O`odham Nation, south central Pinal County, southeast Pinal County, the upper San Pedro River Valley and the upper Gila River Valley.

