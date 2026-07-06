Sweltering heat and thunderstorm chances this week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moisture is expected to gradually increase across Southeast Arizona this week, bringing the first round of thunderstorm chances to eastern areas Monday before expanding farther west through the week.

Temperatures are forecast to remain 3 to 8 degrees above normal through Thursday before gradually cooling later in the week.

An Extreme Heat Warning will take effect Tuesday morning and remain in effect through Wednesday evening for much of Pima County.

The warning includes Tucson, Oro Valley, Green Valley, Ajo and Sells, where daytime highs could reach as high as 111 degrees.

Monday morning will begin with another round of very warm overnight temperatures across Southern Arizona.

Many communities are expected to wake up with temperatures in the 70s, while a few locations remain in the 80s overnight.

Tucson is forecast to see a low around 78 degrees. Sierra Vista is expected to start the day near 73 degrees.

Elsewhere, Ajo could see an overnight low around 80 degrees, while Willcox is forecast to bottom out near 67 degrees.

The combination of dangerous daytime heat and unusually warm overnight temperatures will offer little relief, especially across lower elevations.

As moisture continues to increase through the week, thunderstorm chances are expected to gradually expand westward across Southern Arizona.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

