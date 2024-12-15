Sunshine, dry conditions and above normal temps across Southern Arizona this week

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A quiet weather pattern this week means dry conditions and above normal temperatures, though mornings will continue to be chilly.

Lows on Monday across the region will hover in the upper-30s to low-40s for most. Some areas in Cochise County are flirting with potential freezing mornings again with areas like Wilcox, Douglas and Benson forecast to see morning lows of at least 32 degrees.

Things look to get warms with daytime highs reaching the upper-70s, with a few areas, including Tucson, potentially reaching a daytime high of 80 degrees.

