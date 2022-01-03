Sunny skies ahead with warming temps for first week of 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're already warming up across Southern Arizona after a cold first day of 2022. Afternoon highs rebounded a few degrees across the area on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Sunday night will still be chilly but we're not expecting it to be quite as cold as Saturday night. The Tucson metro area will flirt with freezing temperatures again, but areas to the south and east should again drop below 32 degrees overnight into Monday morning.

Our warm-up continues Monday with temperatures expected to warm again into the mid to upper-60s across Pima County, staying sunny and dry this week with no rain expected over the next several days.

