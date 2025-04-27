Sunny and consistently warm to start week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures will persist the first half of the work week, with a warming trend returning Southeast Arizona to above normal afternoon temperatures for the second half of the week.

Lows across the region will be mild for most with temperatures in the 40s. Tucson's overnight low will be 49 degrees. A few areas, mainly in Cochise County, will see overnight lows in the upper-30s.

Daytime highs look to be comfortably warm with Tucson's forecasted high at 81 degrees. Most of Pima County will fall in the upper-70s to low-80s. Cochise County will see daytime highs reach the mid-70s.

