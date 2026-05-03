Storm system brings wind, rain chances to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pacific storm system is set to move into southern Arizona, bringing breezy winds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms to start the work week.

Winds will pick up Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances increasing late Monday through Tuesday night.

Temperatures will begin slightly above normal Sunday before trending closer to average Monday. Cooler air moves in Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs dipping below normal before warming back above average later in the week.

Monday morning will start mild across the region. Tucson is expected to wake up around 63 degrees, with most of the metro area in the 60s.

In Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 57 degrees, with much of the county in the 50s.

Afternoon temperatures will remain comfortable. Tucson is expected to reach a high near 84 degrees, while Sierra Vista will top out around 77 degrees.

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