Storm prompts cautions against travel in high country areas

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Felicia Fonseca/AP
A car drives down Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Schools across northern Arizona canceled classes and some government offices decided to close amid a winter storm that's expected to dump heavy snow in the region. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Winter Weather Arizona
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:24:41-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned against travel in some parts of the state’s high country as a storm began dropping snow in a region stretching from the Grand Canyon to the White Mountains.

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service called for new snow accumulations through Wednesday of up to 5 inches on the South Rom of the Grand Canton, 3 inches at Window Rock and 4 inches at Pinetop-Lakeside. The Transportation Department said drivers who couldn’t avoid traveling in the affected areas should slow down, pack an emergency kit and leave extra room behind other vehicles.

Scripps National Desk
