Storm prompts cautions against travel in high country areas

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned against travel in some parts of the state’s high country as a storm began dropping snow in a region stretching from the Grand Canyon to the White Mountains.

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service called for new snow accumulations through Wednesday of up to 5 inches on the South Rom of the Grand Canton, 3 inches at Window Rock and 4 inches at Pinetop-Lakeside. The Transportation Department said drivers who couldn’t avoid traveling in the affected areas should slow down, pack an emergency kit and leave extra room behind other vehicles.

