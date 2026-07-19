Storm chances increase as below average temperatures settle into Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Below-average temperatures bring relief from triple-digit heat

Rain showers and thunderstorms will continue across Southeast Arizona, with activity expected to increase during the first half of the week.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected from Tucson west into the lower deserts, while more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity is expected south and east of Tucson.

The increased moisture will also help keep daytime temperatures several degrees below average through the middle of the week, providing many communities with a break from triple-digit heat.

Monday morning will begin on a warm note in Tucson, with an overnight low expected around 75 degrees.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be cooler. Sierra Vista is forecast to wake up to a low near 67 degrees.

By Monday afternoon, Tucson is expected to reach a high near 96 degrees, remaining below the triple-digit mark.

Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 85 degrees.

The hottest conditions will remain across the western deserts, where Ajo and Organ Pipe are both forecast to reach around 100 degrees.

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