Storm chances dwindle after Monday as highs fall slightly below average to start week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue across Southeast Arizona through at least Monday before storm chances begin to decrease.

Any storms that develop could produce strong to severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will start the week below normal before warming back to near-normal levels Wednesday and continuing into next weekend.

Sunday morning will begin with cooler temperatures across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to see an overnight low around 74 degrees, while other communities across Pima County will start the day in the upper 70s. Ajo and Organ Pipe are also expected to see lows in the upper 70s.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be cooler, with most communities waking up to temperatures in the 60s. Sierra Vista is forecast to see a low near 66 degrees.

Afternoon temperatures will remain below the century mark for Tucson Sunday.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 94 degrees, while hotter communities including Ajo and Organ Pipe are expected to reach at least 98 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to top out around 84 degrees. Communities including Bowie and Willcox will be warmer, with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s.

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