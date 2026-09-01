Storm chances decrease Wednesday before returning by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm chances and coverage will decrease through Wednesday before increasing again Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

High temperatures will remain below normal through the work week before returning to near-normal levels this weekend.

Wednesday morning will bring cool and comfortable temperatures across Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 72 degrees, while western communities including Ajo and Organ Pipe will see slightly warmer lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to start the day around 65 degrees, with most other communities across the county also seeing overnight lows in the 60s.

Slightly below-average afternoon temperatures will continue Wednesday, keeping highs in the 90s across much of Southern Arizona.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 96 degrees, while Sierra Vista is expected to warm to around 87 degrees.

Storm chances are expected to increase again Thursday and continue into the weekend.

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