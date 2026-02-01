Springlike weather ahead this week for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A ridge of high pressure will bring dry and warm conditions across southeast Arizona this week, pushing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Easterly breezes are expected to ease as the workweek begins, before returning to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday will start off mild, with morning lows across Pima County falling into the 50s for most areas. Tucson is expected to see an overnight low of 51 degrees.

By the afternoon, conditions will feel more springlike. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s across much of the region, with Tucson reaching a high of 76 degrees. Western Pima County will run even warmer, with some areas nearing 80 degrees. Ajo and Organ Pipe are both expected to top out around 78 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the week as the ridge remains in place.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

