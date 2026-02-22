Southern Arizona Temperatures Climb 15 Degrees Above Normal This Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A significant warming trend is set to take hold across southeastern Arizona this week, with temperatures climbing well above seasonal averages by the second half of the workweek.

Highs are expected to run 13 to 19 degrees above normal, with Tucson potentially reaching its first 90-degree day of the year by Friday and into next weekend.

Before the heat fully settles in, mornings will start on a cooler note across southern Arizona. Overnight lows in Pima County will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, with Tucson falling to around 48 degrees. Cochise County will be colder, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sierra Vista is expected to wake up to 41 degrees.

Despite the chilly starts, afternoons will feel much more like spring. Nearly all of southern Arizona is projected to reach at least the 70s. Tucson is forecast to hit 81 degrees, with much of Pima County climbing into the 80s.

Cochise County will be slightly cooler but still mild, with highs in the 70s. Sierra Vista is expected to reach 74 degrees Monday.

Breezy easterly winds will continue through Monday before shifting. Winds are expected to increase out of the northwest on Wednesday, adding another change to the week’s evolving weather pattern.

