Southern Arizona sees Summer heat, storms as Fall officially begins Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ample moisture across the region is expected to bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through the middle of next week. Stronger storms could impact parts of Southeast Arizona late in the week.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal norms, running about 3 to 6 degrees warmer than average through Wednesday.

The official start of fall arrives tomorrow, and while the afternoons will still feel like summer, overnight lows will bring a touch of the new season in some areas. Cochise and Santa Cruz counties are forecast to dip into the 60s, with Sierra Vista expected to reach 66 degrees overnight. Tucson’s low will be warmer but still relatively comfortable at 74 degrees. Most of Pima County is projected to stay in the 70s.

Daytime highs, however, will remind residents that summer hasn’t let go just yet. Tucson is forecast to reach 95 degrees Tuesday afternoon, with much of Pima County expected to see similar conditions. Sierra Vista and other parts of Cochise County are forecast to top out in the 80s.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

