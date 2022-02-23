Watch
Snowfall closes 20-mile segment of I-40 in northern Arizona

Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 09:21:38-05

A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona’s high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm morning into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim and the White Mountains. Expected maximum snow accumulations into Thursday in higher elevations ranged up to 14 inches).

A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 40 was closed Wednesday between Ash Fork and Williams as the Arizona Department of Transportation urged drivers to delay non-essential travel in storm-affected areas until the storm cleared.

