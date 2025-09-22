Showers, thunderstorms expected this week in Southeast Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ample moisture across the region will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through the middle of the week, with stronger storms — potentially producing heavy rainfall — expected to impact Southeast Arizona later in the week.

Temperatures will continue running 3 to 6 degrees above normal through Wednesday. In Tucson, overnight lows are forecast at 75 degrees Tuesday, with most of Pima County also seeing lows in the 70s. Sierra Vista and other parts of Cochise County will once again enjoy more fall-like conditions, with lows dipping into the 60s. Sierra Vista is expected to reach 67 degrees.

Daytime highs will climb as the week progresses. Tucson is expected to near the triple digits with a high of 98 degrees, while communities such as Ajo and Organ Pipe are likely to hit 100. Sierra Vista is forecast to top out at 88 degrees.

