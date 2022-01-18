Watch
Showers and cooler temps on tap for Tuesday

Showers arrive Tuesday
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 20:00:46-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We saw a beautiful Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday with scattered clouds and then plenty of sunshine across Southern Arizona, with highs reaching the low 70s.

We’ll see a pattern change begin Tuesday, however.

Scattered showers will arrive Tuesday morning and persist for much of the day across Southern Arizona. We are not expecting large rain totals, perhaps a few hundredths to one tenth of an inch around greater Tucson. High temperatures will cool down into the mid-60s.

Wednesday brings another chance for rain and snow showers in the mountains, but the valleys will likely stay dry. Mid-week highs will hover around the mid-60s.

