Temperatures in Tucson will reach 62 degrees Monday, five degrees cooler than the average of 67.

Tuesday will see even cooler temperatures and potential freezing lows in the morning. The morning is slated to see a low of 31 before heating up to 58 degrees with a windier start to the day as well.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 58 today with a low of 24.

