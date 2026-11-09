Seasonable week ahead before Pacific systems bring rain chances Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona settles into near-normal temperatures through the end of the workweek before a couple of Pacific weather systems bring rain chances and cooler air starting Friday.

Those systems will move through the region Friday and into early next week, bringing rounds of rain and dropping temperatures.

Tuesday morning starts cool, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s across much of the Tucson metro. Marana and the Catalina Foothills drop to 54 degrees, Tucson and Oro Valley to 53, and Sahuarita and Tanque Verde Falls to 51. Catalina starts at 50, Green Valley at 49, and Vail and SaddleBrooke at 48. Mount Lemmon dips to 42.

Tuesday afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s and near 80. Tucson and Picture Rocks reach 80 degrees, while Oro Valley, Marana, the Catalina Foothills and Tanque Verde Falls hit 79. Sahuarita tops out at 78, Green Valley at 77, Catalina at 76, SaddleBrooke at 74 and Vail at 73. Mount Lemmon reaches 55, and Phoenix climbs to 82.

Southeastern Arizona starts Tuesday on a chilly note. Elfrida drops to 40 degrees, Willcox and Benson to 41, and Douglas to 42. Tombstone and Sonoita start at 44, Bowie at 45, and Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Nogales at 47.

Tuesday afternoon highs reach the low 70s. Douglas tops out at 72 degrees, while Sierra Vista, Willcox, Benson, Tombstone, Elfrida and Sonoita hit 71. Bowie reaches 70 and Bisbee 67. Nogales climbs to 76.

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