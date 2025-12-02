Seasonable temperatures continue as midweek breezes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry weather and seasonable high temperatures are expected to remain in place across Southern Arizona tomorrow. A midweek weather system will bring breezy conditions on Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures and a very slight chance of snow showers over the White Mountains on Wednesday night.

Morning temperatures on Wednesday will be chilly across the region. Tucson is expected to start the day around 43 degrees. Sierra Vista will be colder with a low near 39 degrees, and some communities in Cochise County could once again dip below freezing.

Afternoon highs across Southern Arizona will top out in the 60s. Tucson is expected to reach 66 degrees, while Sierra Vista will be in the low 60s with a high near 61 degrees.

