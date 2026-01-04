Seasonable start to week, rain chances build midweek in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Seasonable temperatures will continue to start the work week across Tucson and Pima County as high clouds stream through Southern Arizona.

Overnight lows on Monday morning are expected to fall into the 40s across the region. Tucson is forecast to drop to around 46 degrees, with similar temperatures expected throughout Pima County.

Daytime highs on Monday will remain mild, reaching the 60s for most areas. Tucson is forecast to top out near 64 degrees during the afternoon.

Looking ahead, a low-pressure system is expected to cross the region from Wednesday into Friday, bringing increasing chances for rain and high-elevation mountain snow. Cooler temperatures are expected to follow into next weekend.

