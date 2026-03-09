Scattered showers, isolated storms expected Monday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weather system will bring scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, and high elevation snow to Southern Arizona on Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures will start the week at or slightly below normal before warming to well above normal by the end of the week and into next weekend. A few locations could approach record highs next weekend.

Overnight lows early Monday will fall to around 53 degrees in Tucson. Other areas of Pima County will see lows in the low 50s. Southern parts of the county, including Sasabe and Green Valley, will be slightly cooler in the mid 40s.

In Cochise County, overnight lows will also settle into the 40s. Sierra Vista is expected to drop to 46 degrees.

With the incoming system, afternoon highs on Monday will reach the 70s for most communities, with a few areas topping out in the upper 60s. Tucson is forecast to reach 77 degrees, while Sierra Vista is expected to see a high of 69 degrees.

