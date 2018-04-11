Rollercoaster highs accompany strong winds

TUCSON, Ariz. - Strong winds blowing into southern Arizona Thursday will bring a significant drop to our temps Thursday into Saturday.

Westerly winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph in the valleys. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in the mountains. With the extremely dry conditions, these winds have brought on a Red Flag Warning for southern AZ all day Thursday. Blowing dust will also be a concern, with strong winds and fire concerns possible again on Friday.

Highs will go from record 90s on Wednesday, low to mid 80s Thursday, then plummet to the upper 60s by Friday. Some valleys east of Tucson could even see a late season freeze by Saturday morning.

Highs will return to near 90 by Sunday!

Meteorologist April Madison