Road to Mount Lemmon reopened Friday, Dec. 31
No restrictions on drivers heading up mountain
Mount Lemmon Ski Valley
Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:03:58-05
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon was reopened with no restrictions Friday morning.
The road was closed Thursday due to a winter storm.
For the latest updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.
