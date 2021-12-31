Watch
Road to Mount Lemmon reopened Friday, Dec. 31

No restrictions on drivers heading up mountain
Mount Lemmon Ski Valley
Mount Lemmon Ski Valley snow
Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:03:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon was reopened with no restrictions Friday morning.

The road was closed Thursday due to a winter storm.

For the latest updates on road conditions on the highway or around Pima County, call 520-547-7510.

