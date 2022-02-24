Road to Mount Lemmon closed Thursday, Feb. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department closed the road up Mount Lemmon due to rough weather.

PCSD is allowing residents and employees up the mountain.

There's no word when the road will re-open.

Call (520) 547-7510 to check the status of Catalina Highway before trying to drive up. Drivers who aren't allowed will be turned away at the base of the mountain.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

