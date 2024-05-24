Red flag watch in place heading into Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz — A red flag warning is in effect for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee county this Saturday.

A combination of consistent winds from 18 to 25 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph with low humidity is raising concerns for higher wildfire chances.

In Tucson, we will stay around seasonal norms with a high of 95 today before potentially seeing our first 100 on Monday.

Winds in Tucson will gust Friday around the warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 89 before sitting in the low to mid 80's over the weekend.

