Record level high temperatures possible across Southern Arizona later this week

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — After below-average temperatures for much of the weekend across Southern Arizona, an area of high pressure this week will bring temperatures back up.

Some record highs could be possible across the region on Thursday and Friday.

Lows on Monday will fall in the 40s and 50s for much of Pima County while Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties will see morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s.

As the 90s approach later in the week, Monday’s afternoon highs will be in the 80s for Pima County with Tucson’s high at 83 degrees.

Cochise County will see daytime highs max out somewhere in the 70s. Sierra Vista’s daytime high on Monday will be 74 degrees.

