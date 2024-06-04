Record highs possible heading into end of week

TUCSON, Ariz — Tucson could reach over 110 degrees later this week as the heat watch hasnow been upped to a heat warning.

Today, we will remain slightly above average with a high of 100 degrees.

The warning is in place for southeast Arizona under 5,000 feet and is from Thursday at 10 a.m. through Friday at 8 p.m.

Sierra Vista will see a high of 93 degrees today before heating up to 100 degrees later this week.

Heading into the weekend there is a small chance for isolated thunderstorms. But the wind that comes with the front will cool us off back to seasonal norms.

