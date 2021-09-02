Watch
Rainy season unleashes with fury, beauty in US Southwest

After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. AP photo.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 10:59:48-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury.

The monsoon storms brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and widespread rainfall. Destruction came as streets and homes flooded, leading to some swift water rescues and several deaths. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the seasonal weather pattern left the Southwest parched.

And, it's not over yet. The season runs through September. Despite all the moisture, the region still is trending hot and dry because of climate change.

