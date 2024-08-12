Rain sticking around this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — The song goes rain rain go away; come again another day, but the rain is sticking with us for a few days this coming week.

We saw a high hovering from about 94 to 96 degrees in the Tucson metro area, which is a little lower than the average we usually see at this time of the year.

In other areas like Cochise County we saw the mid eighties in Sierra Vista, but nineties for the rest of the county.

However, we saw a low of about seventy eight degrees, which is slightly higher than the average for this time of the year.

Considering we are seeing some rain in California and in Oklahoma, Southern Arizona is naturally going to get rain because it is coming in from our west and east.

You can expect rain Monday and Tuesday in Tucson, especially in the early morning and afternoon and evening hours. Sierra Vista will see rain for the majority of the week except Thursday.

Tomorrow our low in Tucson while be 76 degrees while our low in Sierra Vista will be 67 degrees.

Tomorrow our highs are going to shoot up about 20 degrees higher to about 98 degrees in Tucson and about 89 degrees in Sierra Vista.

Bring out your sunglasses but also your umbrella!

