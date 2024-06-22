Watch Now
Rain, rain and more rain for Tucson

More rain will move through Tucson this weekend and into early next week. Highs will still surpass the century mark in the low 100s with lows to begin the day in the low 80s.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 21, 2024

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A lot of monsoon activity in the region Friday bringing with it thunderstorms that moved through our area Friday afternoon.

The stroms were severe enough for the NWS to issue a thunderstorm warning and a dust advisory, all of which have expired.

While the severity of the storms have subsided the rain looks to stick around through the weekend here in Tucson and into the beginning of next week, so keep the rain gear handy and plan accordingly.

Lows will hover around the low 80s with highs in the low 100s.

Temps will start to creep back up next week as high pressure begins settling into the area.
