COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — Things look to remain relatively clear in the way of precipitation for Cochise County going into Friday.

Cloud cover will remain across the region with chances of pop up showers though nothing major.

Friday looks to start quite comfortably with temperatures in the high 60s, low 70s.

Things will progressively warm up with highs topping out in the low 100s for a good portion of the county.

