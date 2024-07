TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — The theme of monsoon activity picking up in the afternoon hours for the Tucson metro area will continue Tuesday.

Western portions of Pima County will see showers around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon with those showers reaching the Tucson metro around 4:30 P.M.

That theme of afternoon activity will continue throughout the week.

Lows expected in the mid-70s to low-80s with highs in the mid-90s to low-100s.

