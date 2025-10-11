Rain chances across Southern Arizona this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tropical moisture has moved into southeast Arizona, setting the stage for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, especially west of Tucson.

Rain chances will increase this weekend, with a greater threat of heavy rainfall developing across southern Arizona. The potential for localized downpours continues into Monday before tapering off by midweek.

Temperatures will shift noticeably as the moisture lingers. After a warm Friday, readings are expected to fall below seasonal norms beginning Sunday and continuing through much of next week.

Tucson will dip to an overnight low of 74 degrees Saturday, with most of Pima County seeing similar lows in the 70s. Cooler air will settle across Cochise County, where Sierra Vista is forecast to drop to 67 degrees.

Despite the chance for rain, daytime highs will remain warm. Tucson is expected to reach 91 degrees, while Sierra Vista will top out near 83.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts throughout the weekend, as heavy rainfall could lead to areas of flooding in parts of southern and eastern Arizona.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

