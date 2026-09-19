Quiet, Sunny Sunday expected across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak disturbance moving through the region will bring partly cloudy skies to Southeast Arizona Sunday afternoon, along with a slight chance for a weak shower.

Breezy winds could accompany any light showers that develop.

Deeper moisture is expected to spread back into portions of Southeast Arizona next week, bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal into the middle of next week.

Sunday morning will start mild across much of the region. Tucson is forecast to drop to around 70 degrees, while Ajo and Organ Pipe will start warmer at about 73 and 72 degrees, respectively.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will be cooler. Sierra Vista is expected to see a low around 63 degrees, while Willcox could fall to 62 degrees and Benson to around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will warm quickly Sunday afternoon. Tucson is forecast to reach 97 degrees, with Marana near 95 degrees. Ajo could reach 100 degrees, while Organ Pipe is expected to top out around 98 degrees.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista will reach about 87 degrees. Willcox and Bowie are both forecast to warm to around 89 degrees.

More widespread shower and thunderstorm chances could return next week as deeper moisture moves back into the region.

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