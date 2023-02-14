Preparing drivers for a stormy week ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winter showers have returned and that means slippery streets and low visibility for Tucson drivers.

"We're not used to a lot of rain in Arizona. So, people seem to get nervous."

That's why as we make our way through this stormy week, it's important that drivers are paying extra attention when navigating these extra slippery conditions.

Rick Becker is the owner of Monsoon Automotive and he says

"Giving yourself extra room to stop is super important because obviously the roads are slick and be careful coming from a stop. When you're at a stop light and you hit the gas, your tires can spin. So maybe ease into it when you are coming from a stop to go," Becker says.

It's weather conditions like this, that Becker says are more likely to cause people to lose control of their vehicles. That's why it's also important that drivers stick to the posted speed limits when driving, especially through a storm.

Very strong wind, rain and snow coming

"Don't go too slow. Don't go too fast. If you are going really slow and someone is going the speed limit, especially in the rain they are not going to be able to slow down as fast," he said.

On top of controlling your own driving, ensuring your vehicle's maintenance is up to date is equally as crucial for safety.

"In the rain, make sure your wiper blades are good to see, it's really important. Especially in the cold and rainy weather, make sure your coolant is at the right level. If it's too much water in it it can actually freeze, cause damage," Becker explained.

Also, checking to make sure your tires are aired to the proper air pressure is critical. Over-pumping or under-pumping can affect the traction that your tires have while driving on sleeker streets.

Always be sure your headlights are on while driving through a storm and when rain brings fog, use your fog lights.However, if weather conditions become too intense, as always, pull aside and stay alive.