Phoenix's dry heat also sets record for hottest June ever

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix skyline
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 09:19:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The National Weather Service says Phoenix has set a record for its hottest June in history. Meteorologists say the average temperature in Phoenix over the course of last month was 95.3 degrees Fahrenheit (35.1 Celsius).

That topped the previous mark of 94.8 F (34.8 C) set in 2013 and matched in 2016. Last month also broke the record for warmest average low temperature for June at 82.5 F (28.0 C). The average high temperature in Phoenix ranked as third highest on record at 108.2 F (42.3 C).

According to the National Weather Service, the record-breaking temperatures in Phoenix are a result of urbanization, climate and short-term weather patterns.

