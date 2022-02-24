Watch
Operation Deep Freeze in effect Thursday, Feb. 24

The Salvation Army&#39;s program will provide shelter to homeless people during cold temperatures Monday.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 09:49:37-05

The Salvation Army Tucson has announced Operation Deep Freeze is in effect for Thursday. Feb. 24.

The Salvation Army Tucson Hospitality House at 1002 N Main Avenue will be accepting those in need of shelter from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army is currently in need of donations, including coats, blankets, gloves, socks, and sweaters.

Donation items can be dropped off at:

  • Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E. Speedway Blvd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Hospitality House at 1002 N. Main Ave., 7 days per week, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information about the Salvation Army or Operation Deep Freeze, click here.

