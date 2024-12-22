Normal seasonal temperatures look to return Christmas Day

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Dry conditions with near-record temperatures continue through the first couple of days this week.

Lows on Monday will hover somewhere in the upper-40s to low-50s for much of Pima County.

Lows for Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s, though no freezing temperatures are expected.

Things will warm up with daytime highs in the 70s across Southern Arizona.

By Christmas, daytime highs look to fall into the 60s across Tucson.

