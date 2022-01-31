Nice start to the week but cooler, wetter pattern ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Southern Arizona enjoyed a sunny and pleasant day on Sunday, with highs near average. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s for most of Pima County, with Cochise County lows dropping to near or below freezing.

We're expecting another sunny and beautiful winter day on Monday with highs right around 70 degrees around the Tucson area, with relatively light winds.

Starting late Tuesday or Wednesday, another system swipes through our area bringing chances for rain showers, though rain totals don't look overly impressive. Expect a cool down beginning Wednesday as well, with high temperatures dropping around 10 degrees from Tuesday.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

