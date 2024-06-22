More rain coming this weekend in Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — More showers will move through Cochise County early Saturday morning around 3 a.m. and those rain chances linger around throughout the weekend with rain possible by midday Saturday and midday Sunday, especially for western Cochise County.

Lows will be quite comfortable in the low 70s before things heat up with highs expected in the mid-90s.

Temperatures will begin creeping back up into next week as high pressure settles in the area.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

