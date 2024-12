COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KGUN) — It will continue to feel like winter time Saturday morning across Cochise County with some areas waking up to freezing temperatures.

Areas like Wilcox, Benson and Elfrida could see lows in the mid-20s, while other parts of the county wake up slightly warmer, though still cold, with lows in the mid-30s.

The cold start to the day means most will end up seeing daytime highs somewhere in the 60s.

