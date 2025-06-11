Tucson’s updated floodplain rules aim to protect new homes from monsoon flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few years ago, the City of Tucson updated its floodplain rules to better protect new homes from flooding during monsoon season — and the process is more involved than you might think.

Elizabeth Leibold, a civil engineer with the City of Tucson, says the 2021 Floodplain Ordinance raised safety standards for builders, especially those constructing near regional watercourses.

“Now for new development near the regional watercourses, they have to be set back a certain distance for the erosion hazard,” Leibold explained. These watercourses include all the paths that storm runoff takes — whether natural or man-made.

“Our watercourses are where the runoff goes during a storm event, and that includes our roads, ditches, storm drain systems, the washes,” she said.

When a developer plans to build, they must submit detailed plans outlining how they’ll manage drainage and reduce flood risks. The city’s engineering team reviews those plans to ensure safety for both the new home and nearby properties.

“We make sure that new development doesn’t increase risk to that property, that structure,” Leibold said. “And we also look to see that it doesn’t cause erosion hazard or flood hazard to an adjacent property.”

Before breaking ground, builders must obtain both a floodplain use permit and a grading permit. City inspectors use those permits to monitor the site during construction.

“Rarely do we go into a notice of violation or take them to court,” Leibold noted. “Usually, we get compliance with the inspection. Otherwise, engineering staff can step in to tell them what’s needed.”

Leibold says Tucson takes a conservative approach to flood safety. New homes must be built at least one foot above the designated floodplain level to help protect families from rising waters.

“Homes are required to be set a foot above the floodplain regulatory depth. So new construction is definitely safe,” she said.

For homeowners with older properties built before these regulations, the city offers help with flood-proofing upgrades.

“Engineering staff at the City of Tucson can go out to the site, look in the field to see what conditions that property has, what impacts that house might have, and we can give some general guidance on what could be done for flood proofing,” Leibold said.