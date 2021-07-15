Watch
Flash Flood Warning extended in parts of Pima County

Posted at 6:20 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 11:22:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the lastest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Thursday.

8:19 a.m.

The National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.

Thunderstorms are producing rain of as much as two inches in Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.

6:33 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County.

Heavy rain is expected to lead to stream flooding in Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

The advisory lasts until 8 a.m.

