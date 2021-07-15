Flash Flood Warning extended in parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the lastest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Thursday.

FORECAST | RADAR | ALERTS

8:19 a.m.

The National Weather Service extended a Flash Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.

Thunderstorms are producing rain of as much as two inches in Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, San Isidro, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya and Pan Tak.

North and West sides getting some rain this morning! pic.twitter.com/aZHoS6lXnw — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) July 15, 2021

6:33 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County.

FLOOD ADVISORY: Heavy rain could cause flooding in the advisory area. The main message is to not drive onto flooded roadways. From NWS: Some Locations That Will Experience Flooding Include...

Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks pic.twitter.com/20cMhsSp6l — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) July 15, 2021

Heavy rain is expected to lead to stream flooding in Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

The advisory lasts until 8 a.m.

MORE WEATHER

Hourly Forecast

7 Day

Radar

Travel Forecast

Weather Alerts