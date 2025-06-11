Pima County opens free sandbag stations ahead of monsoon to prevent potential flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is opening sandbag distribution stations across the region beginning Saturday, June 14, in preparation for the 2025 monsoon .

The County urges residents to take advantage of the free sandbag sites to help prevent potential flooding from heavy seasonal rains. County officials remind the public that monsoon storms can arrive quickly and cause flash floods , particularly in low-lying or recently burned areas.

Residents are allowed to fill up to 20 sandbags per vehicle. Community members are encouraged to bring their own shovels and gloves to assemble sandbags on-site for a smoother process.

Here is a full list of sandbag station locations:

Arivaca: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Rd. (Fire Station)

Mt. Lemmon: E. Carter Canyon Rd. and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway

Catalina: Golder Ranch Fire District – 3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr.

Green Valley: N.E. corner of N. La Canada Dr. and W. Paseo Del Chino

Marsh Station: 14550 E. Sands Ranch Rd. (Fire Station)

Picture Rocks: 6625 N. Sandario Rd. (Fire District)

Shannon Rd. area: 2900 block of N. Shannon Rd. at W. Positano Wy., near the wash

Snyder Rd. area: E. Snyder Rd. and N. Lason Ln.

Pima Canyon: N. Pima Canyon Dr. and E. Ina Rd.

Dawson Rd. area: E. Dawson Rd. and S. Country Club Rd.

South Tucson: 1313 S. Mission Rd. (Pima County Maintenance Yard)

Ajo Hwy. area: S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy. (Fire Station)

Silverbell Rd. area: N. Trico Rd. and W. Silverbell Rd. (Fire Station)

Why/Ajo area: 1131 N. Ajo Well Rd. (Pima County Maintenance Yard)

Oro Valley area: 810 W. Naranja Dr. (Naranja Park)

As monsoon activity ramps up, residents are urged to monitor local weather forecasts and sign up for real-time emergency alerts through the county’s MyAlerts system at MyAlerts.pima.gov .