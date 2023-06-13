Watch Now
WeatherMonsoon

Actions

National Weather Service Tucson to hold Monsoon Safety Fair on June 14

Monsoon lightning
Kathy McLean
Monsoon lightning, taken from the front porch of a home on the east side of Tucson with an iPhone.
Monsoon lightning
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 10:09:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Weather Service Tucson's Monsoon Safety Fair returns on Wednesday, June 14.

With the start of monsoon just days away, leaders around town want to make sure members of the community are ready and aware of the possible risks.

NWS Tucson will be joined by public safety organizations, and weather experts. KGUN9's very own April Madison and Cuyler Diggs are expected to attend the event.

There will also be educational exhibits featured for those who attend. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Mall on Broadway Boulevard.

Monsoon Safety Fair
The Monsoon Safety Fair is presented by National Weather Service Tucson

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018