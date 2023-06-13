National Weather Service Tucson to hold Monsoon Safety Fair on June 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Weather Service Tucson's Monsoon Safety Fair returns on Wednesday, June 14.

With the start of monsoon just days away, leaders around town want to make sure members of the community are ready and aware of the possible risks.

NWS Tucson will be joined by public safety organizations, and weather experts. KGUN9's very own April Madison and Cuyler Diggs are expected to attend the event.

There will also be educational exhibits featured for those who attend. The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Park Place Mall on Broadway Boulevard.