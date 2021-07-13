Watch
National Weather Service issues flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southern Arizona.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 01:46:49-04

The flash flood warning includes Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tanque Verde until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NWS.

The NWS says these conditions can be life-threatening, and individuals should not attempt to travel.

