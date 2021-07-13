National Weather Service issues flash flood warning

Hourly Forecast | 7 Day |Radar | Travel Forecast | Weather Alerts
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of southern Arizona.
The flash flood warning includes Tucson, Casas Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tanque Verde until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to NWS.
10:43 p.m.
Due to stormwater runoff on the roadway, both Camino de la Tierra at the Rillito River and the Sixth Avenue underpass, just N of Toole Ave in the downtown are are closed.— Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) July 13, 2021
Crews are continuing to monitor dip crossings.
Stay safe, Tucson. pic.twitter.com/ATAgkQsGIz
10:41 p.m.
Strong storms are again affecting the Corona de Tucson area this evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/7rJsRbAfKK— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2021
10:33 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Three Points AZ, Schuchk AZ until 1:45 AM MST pic.twitter.com/i3Tvf2OQj6— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2021
10:33 p.m.
Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for most of the Tucson metro area as strong t-storms make their way to the southwest. 1 to 2" of rain has been reported in many locations. This is a good time to stay inside. Remember... Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/1comR7rFKX— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 13, 2021
10:25 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Sahuarita AZ, Green Valley AZ, Tanque Verde AZ until 1:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/dwqljCPgzM— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2021
10:15 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Tucson AZ, Casas Adobes AZ, Catalina Foothills AZ until 1:15 AM MST pic.twitter.com/rJWBjJfd6k— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2021
10:07 p.m.
Heavy rain in excess of an inch has fallen across parts of eastern Tucson. A Flood Advisory is in effect as a result. #azwx pic.twitter.com/yEkuQa5G0Z— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2021
The NWS says these conditions can be life-threatening, and individuals should not attempt to travel.