LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorms expected through Saturday, flood warning issued

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Severe weather is expected in Tucson through Saturday night. Follow KGUN9's live updates below:

7:00 a.m.

TFD responded to multiple swift water incidents last night. Crews rescued 1 occupant from this truck in a wash near Escalante and Sarnoff. Turn around, don’t drown#TFD pic.twitter.com/sZFa0hsWM7 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 23, 2021

6:58 a.m.

Live look at the Rillito River running

6:53 a.m.

Thunderstorms in Tucson could impact bus routes for the Vail School District Friday.

According to a Facebook post, areas impacted include south of Interstate 10 and through the Rincon Valley.

6:29 a.m.

6:00 a.m.

🌩️Active weather will continue FRI-SAT with periods of heavy rain likely. Soils are already saturated from previous rainfall which will make flash flooding more likely.



🚗Motorists should plan ahead for slick roads, longer commutes, & closed roads. #TurnAroundDontDrown #azwx pic.twitter.com/9K0Mq8YplR — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 23, 2021

5:56 a.m.

Tucson Electric Power outage map is reporting several power outages across town this morning.

5:15 a.m.

Morning showers will be light to moderate, mainly from Tucson west and northwest. From mid morning through early afternoon, the bulk of showers will stay south and west of Tucson. We'll see partical clearing this afternoon, which could lead to another active night. pic.twitter.com/nvZezrYHvE — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) July 23, 2021

4:45 a.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS IN EFFECT: Meteorologist April Madison KGUN gives an update on what's happening across southern Arizona.

4:00 a.m.

Northwest Fire says two people were pulled from the Rillito River during a swift water rescue.