LIVE UPDATES: Thunderstorms expected through Saturday, flood warning issued

Posted at 5:46 AM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 10:15:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Severe weather is expected in Tucson through Saturday night. Follow KGUN9's live updates below:

7:00 a.m.

6:58 a.m.

Live look at the Rillito River running

6:53 a.m.

Thunderstorms in Tucson could impact bus routes for the Vail School District Friday.

According to a Facebook post, areas impacted include south of Interstate 10 and through the Rincon Valley.

6:29 a.m.

6:00 a.m.

5:56 a.m.

Tucson Electric Power outage map is reporting several power outages across town this morning.

5:15 a.m.

4:45 a.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS IN EFFECT: Meteorologist April Madison KGUN gives an update on what's happening across southern Arizona.

4:00 a.m.

Northwest Fire says two people were pulled from the Rillito River during a swift water rescue.

