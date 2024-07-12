Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in Southern Arizona Thursday

More moisture will help increase rain chances and decrease the heat to finish the week
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 11, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect from Oracle, south to Sonoita and Patagonia. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, localized flooding and blowing dust with visibility less than a 1/4 of a mile in several locations along I-10 & I-19.

