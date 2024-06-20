LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon 2024 rolls into Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first monsoonal rains of the season rolled into Tucson Thursday afternoon.

Some heavy rain began falling on Tucson's Eastside as thunderstorms moved to the north at about 10 to 15 mph. Drivers should expect some minor street flooding. Remember to slow down on the roads and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

Expect storms to move out of the metro area and into the northeast through Redington Pass. So far, the outlook is quiet across Cochise County.

A Blowing Dust advisory is in effect for Pima County until 8 p.m. In southeastern Arizona, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.

Cuyler Diggs has a complete outlook:

